Saudi Arabia, Jordan Discuss Additional Projects North of NEOM

Saudi Arabia and Jordan discussed last week efforts to activate the opportunities available north of NEOM project, from the Jordanian side.





Jordan’s side of the border boasts ports and ready infrastructure that could be used immediately for projects that serve both countries and boost Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the region.

Chairman of Jordan’s Investment Commission Khalid Wazani said the NEOM project is attracting more Saudi-Jordanian investments that will be established in the Aqaba port city, including the enhancement of the existing business there.

He pointed out that the Jordanian side of NEOM includes Aqaba port and Marsa Zayed. It is expected to become a platform for the exchange of expertise and consultations that will yield complementary projects related to NEOM.

This will make it easier for investors to benefit from the port, Wazani noted.

In a statement Friday, he stressed that the expected results, convergence of views and the achievement of some of the project’s objectives will serve Saudi Vision 2030 and the region in general, including Egypt and Jordan, which are part of NEOM.

He made his remarks following a meeting in Riyadh with a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Securities and Investment Committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce Mohammed al-Sayer.

The meeting was attended by a number of Jordanian officials and investors from both countries representing different sectors.

In October 2017, the $500 billion NEOM project was launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

Located in the Kingdom’s far northwest, NEOM will provide opportunities for development with a total area of 460 km on the banks of the Red Sea and a total area of 26,500 square meters.