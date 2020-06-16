Saudi Arabia Launches Program to Help Health Workers Manage Stress

The Saudi minister of health invited health care workers to use the Da’em (support) program by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties to alleviate stress they experience amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“My brothers and sisters, the health care heroes, you have always been the focus of our wise leadership and everyone on this earth is grateful for you. I invite you to take advantage of the Da’em program launched by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, to support practitioners psychologically and functionally through specialists and various support programs,” said Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.



Da’em is an electronic platform that was launched to help health practitioners in light of the pressures they face daily in these testing times.



Meanwhile, the Kingdom recorded 39 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, raising the total to 1,011.



There were 4,507 new cases reported in Saudi Arabia, meaning 132,048 people have now contracted the disease. There are 43,147 active cases, 1,897 of them are in critical conditions.



According to the Health Ministry, 1,658 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, while Jeddah recorded 413 and Makkah recorded 389.

The Health Ministry also announced that 3,170 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 87,890.



Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 1,126,653 tests for COVID-19.



The ministry reminded people experiencing symptoms of the virus, such as high fever and respiratory issues to head straight to the nearest clinic to get a checkup without the need to make an appointment.



The Ministry of Interior reminded expats wishing to return to their countries to use its Awdah initiative (Return). Those issued an exit/re-entry visa or final exit visa can submit an online application through the Absher platform.