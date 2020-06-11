  1. Home
  3. UAE Establishes Dh1 Million Fund to Support Virus-Hit Publishers

UAE Establishes Dh1 Million Fund to Support Virus-Hit Publishers

Published June 11th, 2020 - 01:00 GMT
EPA added that more information on the guidelines and how to avail the fund will be announced at a later date. (Shutterstock)
The UAE authorities stepped in to extend a helping hand to publishers whose businesses had been affected due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
 

Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) Founder and President Shaikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi announced the launch of a AED 1 million ‘Emirates Publishers Emergency Fund’.

"The fund aims to reach affected publishers operating within the country, and by identifying the complex challenges the industry is grappling with, it will further boost efforts to ensure the continuity of their businesses," she said.

The objectives set out by the Fund will be achieved in partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority and Sharjah Publishing City.

EPA added that more information on the guidelines and how to avail the fund will be announced at a later date.

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2020

