Saudi Arabia to Locally Produce AstraZeneca, Pfizer

Published September 14th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
As of today, The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has four approved COVID-19 vaccines, namely AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. (Shutterstock)
This comes as part of activities of the Riyadh International Summit for Medical Technology.

Saudi Arabia is expected to ink agreements with global pharmaceutical firms, AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, to locally produce COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes as part of activities of the Riyadh International Summit for Medical Technology, Al Sharq News reported, citing informed sources.

As of today, The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has four approved COVID-19 vaccines, namely AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.

