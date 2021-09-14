UAE's GII to Acquire Stake in Saudi Health Company

UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments, GII, is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia with a deal to buy a stake in a Saudi healthcare company.

GII Ventures into Saudi Arabia

The deal will be sealed for around $600 million, co-founder Mohammed Alhassan told Bloomberg in an interview.

Medical care seems to be very profitable these days due to the pandemic, Alhassan commented: “We go where the money is and where the deals are. We have a lot of faith in Saudi.”

The firm has allocated around $1billion for the expansion into KSA over the next year to 18 months, eyeing investments in logistics and cloud kitchens.

Recently, the privately held Shariah-compliant company has announced a joint venture with Germany’s Capital Bay Group for an “initial” 500 million fund exclusively for senior living-related property investments in Europe.

GII company is also seeking investment expansion in India.