Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a royal order appointing Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdullatif Al Mubarak as Governor of Saudi Central Bank (Sama) at the rank of minister.

He succeeds Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulkarim Al-Kholifey, who has been appointed as an adviser at the Royal Court in the rank of minister, said a Saudi Press Agency report.