Saudi Arabia Ranks 1st in the Arab World on Global Cybersecurity Index

The the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) rated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as 13th on the global scale and the best Arab country in cybersecurity in 2018.



The new ranking shows that the Kingdom advanced 33 positions from the previous 46th ranking it obtained in 2016.

The GCI guages improvements in cybersecurity in 175 states; It is released by the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on a biennial basis.

This achievement reflects the great support provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for the plans and programs of the cybersecurity in the Kingdom, according to statement issued today, the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) on Wednesday.

The statement, carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), referred to the issuance of the Royal Order establishing the NCA.



The NCA affirmed that it seeks to enhance a protection of the Kingdom's cyberspace in collaboration with the relevant bodies, adding that it has launched a number of important initiatives and projects contributing to enhance the cybersecurity.



The NCA looks forward to a secure and reliable Saudi cyberspace through a higher level of cybersecurity in all national organizations, the statement added.