Saudi Arabia Sings Six Agreements to Boost Humanitarian Aid to Yemen

KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee. (Shutterstock)

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, on Wednesday signed six agreements with a number of civil society organizations to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen.



Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years.

The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis.



In response to UN reports about worsening food security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $500 million that will help around 13 million Yemenis in the coming months. The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war.



Read More



Saudi's Humanitarian Aid Continue Operations in Yemen

UAE, Saudi, Launch New $ 500 Million Humanitarian Aid Bridge to Yemen

The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as field trips.KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.KSRelief has provided treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen. A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers specializing in eye injuries.

KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.