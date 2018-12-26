Saudi's Humanitarian Aid Continue Operations in Yemen

KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners. (Shutterstock)

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday distributed 44 tons of food in parts of Yemen Shabwah governorate among 3,600 people.

The distribution comes as part of a project aimed at distributing 102,170 food baskets in several Yemeni governorates within the framework of humanitarian projects being implemented by KSRelief to support the Yemeni people. KSRelief, since its establishment in 2015, has implemented 469 projects in 42 countries worldwide. Tajikistan is the second-biggest recipient of KSRelief aid after Yemen.

Read More

Saudi Arabia Reviews Its National Human Rights Strategy

UN Sounds Alarm With Deteriorating Imports at Yemen’s Salvation Port

KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners. It has provided treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.

A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers specializing in eye injuries.

In addition, 12,795 cases were transferred to Saudi Arabia, 534 to Jordan, 280 to Sudan and one to India.