Saudi Arabia, Sudan Eye Mutual Investments in Energy

Published March 31st, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
Sudanese Energy Minister Jadain Ali Obeid held talks with the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hasan Jaafar, a ministry statement read on Monday. (Shutterstock)
The Ambassador stressed the importance of activating the “Sudanese-Saudi Standing Committee” to exploit the resources of the Red Sea, as well as the MoU on gas and oil exploration.
Saudi Arabia has expressed willingness to cooperate with Sudan and invest in projects in the fields of energy, oil and minerals.
Sudanese Energy Minister Jadain Ali Obeid held talks with the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hasan Jaafar, a ministry statement read on Monday.
 

The Ambassador stressed the importance of activating the “Sudanese-Saudi Standing Committee” to exploit the resources of the Red Sea, as well as the MoU on gas and oil exploration.

Jaafar pointed to the initiative proposed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister, during a visit by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials to Riyadh earlier this month.

The Crown Prince committed to investing $3 billion in a joint fund for investments in Sudan and to encouraging other parties to participate.

Jaafar also suggested opening offices in Khartoum to some of the major Saudi companies, including Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and the Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) and expanding relations with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

Obeid said his ministry will propose energy investment projects during the Paris Conference scheduled to be held in May.

He welcomed the invitation to visit the Kingdom, learn about the Saudi experience and benefit from its expertise in the fields of oil and energy.

