Saudi NEOM Inks 4-Year Global Partnership with AFC

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, which focuses sustainable living, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced a global partnership agreement in which NEOM will be the global partner of AFC from 2021 through 2024.

The agreement encompasses major AFC national team competitions, including, but not limited to, the AFC Asian qualifiers, featuring 12 football nations, and Asia’s flagship national team competition, which is set to take place in China in 2023, as well as the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022 and all Asian club championships until the end of the 2024 season, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Nadhmi Al Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said that NEOM is extremely excited about its ambitious partnership with the AFC. “Football is by far Saudi Arabia’s favourite sport. It holds a special place in the hearts of our people and therefore provides a unique opportunity to inspire and enable NEOM’s citizens to lead active lifestyles, as we move towards our goal of having the most physically active population on the planet,” he said.

“We value the AFC as a progressive and innovative partner who is committed to taking football in Asia to greater heights. This reflects NEOM’s own ambition to become a globally recognized centre of sporting excellence, provide a world-class environment for the brightest minds and best talent to excel and contribute to the growth and economic prosperity of the Kingdom,” Al Nasr added.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary said: “AFC is delighted to welcome NEOM to the fast expanding AFC family of global partners, which once again reinforces the undeniable stature and prestige of AFC’s brand and its competitions.”

“NEOM’s partnership with AFC also emphasizes the profound and lasting impact Asia’s number one sport can have on strengthening communities. We look forward to cooperating with NEOM and benefiting from its knowledge, experience and talents as we approach the release of our version of Asia One .. One Goal,” he added.

The partnership with the AFC will provide NEOM with a long-term platform to grow its profile on the world stage, develop a culture of active lifestyles within its own communities, and leverage its investment in technology, innovation, performance and sustainability to benefit football across the whole of Asia.