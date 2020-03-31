Saudi Arabia to Support Private Sector Employees

The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced the activation of a special initiative aimed at supporting Saudi private sector employees.

The initiative will benefit more than 80,000 Saudi men and women working in the private sector, specifically those who have been employed since the beginning of July 2019 and have not received any support from HADAF so far.

In a statement, HADAF called on private sector institutions to register online to take advantage of the initiative.

It added that the initiative fell within the framework of programs launched by the Fund as part of government support initiatives to ensure the stability of private sector enterprises, in light of the current economic situation that was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the statement, HADAF has dedicated SR1 billion ($266 million) to support Saudis, who were employed in the private sector after July 1, 2019 and are receiving a salary ranging between SR4,000 and SR15,000.

The employees should not have previously benefited from the Fund’s employment support programs.

In parallel, HADAF announced on Monday that the value of projects proposed for competition by establishments in the “Forsa” platform has exceeded SR526 million since the launch of the platform in August 2016.

The platform is an electronic service that provides business establishments with the ability to compete for direct purchasing orders offered by government companies and major entities in the private sector.