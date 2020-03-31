Thermal Drones: Saudi Arabia Detects COVID-19 From Skies

Throughout the open spaces of Qassim, Saudi Arabia, multiple drones hover over people monitoring their temperatures as they go about their daily lives.

In an effort to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus, the government of Saudi Arabia is employing the use of thermal drone technology in open spaces in the heart of the central district.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that these drones are equipped with thermal cameras that work on artificial intelligence technology. The drones are able to detect individuals with high temperatures.

“This is part of the precautionary measures implemented by the municipality of al-Qassim to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in addition to a package of preventive measures implemented on shoppers by providing them with sanitizing products,” the SPA reported.

Other Saudi outlets revealed that similar technology is implemented in the municipality of Madina in an effort to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

With a total of 1,300 cases, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the most cases in the Arab World. King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia, ordered last week a curfew from 7 pm to 6 am for a period of 21 days; Saudis everywhere are advised to stay home.

Another report from Al-Arabiya revealed that the thermal cameras can monitor up to 24 individuals per second. If a person with a temperature higher than normal is detected, they would be denied entry to open spaces and required to check with medical professionals.