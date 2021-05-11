  1. Home
Saudi Arabia: Tadawul Leapfrogs 3 Places In Global Exchange Rankings

Published May 11th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
The main Saudi stock market index, TASI, rose 8.3 percent (763 points) during the month March. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Tadawul ranked 17th in the world in terms of liquidity in March

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul has jumped three places among the world's largest stock exchanges based on the value of shares traded.

Tadawul ranked 17th in the world in terms of liquidity in March - up three places from the end of last year, Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

The Saudi stock market achieved the milestone after March liquidity rose by almost a fifth to SR290.7 billion ($77.5 billion).

The main Saudi stock market index, TASI, rose 8.3 percent (763 points) during the month March, compared to the close of the previous month, finishing at the level of 9908 points.

Saudi Arabia is the region's largest stock exchange and has benefited from a surge of investment activity spurred by a large-scale privatization program.

