Saudi Arabia: Top 20 Best Workplaces to Work for

Great Place to Work - a global research, training and consultancy firm that awards the best workplaces in over 60 countries worldwide, including the Middle East - has recently revealed its fifth annual list of ‘Best Workplaces’ in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





The 2019 Saudi Arabia Great Place to Work list is the most substantial since its introduction to the Kingdom in 2014 – link to full list.

Now featuring 20 companies from a broad spectrum of industries, the list has witnessed several remarkable changes in the rankings compared to last year, including Hilton regaining top spot as the 'Best Workplace in Saudi Arabia', Intercontinental Hotel Group came second moving up a rank from last year’s list and a new entry by DHL KSA who made it to the third position in 2019 list. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) ranked first as best workplace among governmental agencies.

Michael Burchell, CEO, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: “Congratulations to all of the 20 winners and their teams, the competition has been very high this year between organizations and we are very happy to see a growing awareness among leaders in Saudi Arabia, that workplace culture has become a major competitive advantage for their businesses, to evolve the work culture in the Kingdom via empowering employees and accelerating performance, to reach their full potential.”

Distinguishing the Kingdom’s best workplaces marked by outstanding cultures, Great Place to Work conducts a rigorous audit of each participating company. Two-thirds of the company’s score is based on the results of the Institute’s proprietary Trust Index survey, which is sent to the employees from each company. The survey asks questions related to their attitudes about the management’s credibility, employee engagement and job satisfaction. The other third of the scoring is based on the company’s responses to the Institute’s Culture Audit©, which includes detailed questions about pay and benefits programs and a series of open-ended questions about hiring, communication, and development.

From logistics, technology, finance, construction, retail, fashion, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing, the 2019 Great Place to Work list celebrates efforts across a varied number of industries. This year in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) was recognized as Trust Rocket for being the fastest year-over-year improvement in Trust Index scores.