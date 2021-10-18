  1. Home
Saudi Arabia Unveils The RIG: World’s First Tourism Offshore Platforms

October 18th, 2021
The Rig project. (PIF/Twitter)
With The Rig, Saudi Arabia eye luring tourists from around the world and increase popularity among citizens and residents of the GCC countries.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has revealed plans to launch the world's first offshore tourism project that is inspired by offshore oil platforms, dubbed the “THE REG”.

THE RIG” which is planned to be located in the Arabian Gulf will span a combined total area of more than 150,000 square meters and provide a multitude of hospitality offerings, adventures, and aquatic sporting experiences, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced.

Also, the outlandish resort will feature a number of touristic attractions, including three hotels, world-class restaurants, helipads, and a range of adventurous activities, including extreme sports.

With The Rig, Saudi Arabia eye luring tourists from around the world and increase popularity among citizens and residents of the GCC countries.

