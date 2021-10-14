  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Arabia: Inflation Rate Hikes Up in September

Saudi Arabia: Inflation Rate Hikes Up in September

Published October 14th, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
Saudi Arabia: Inflation Rate Hikes Up in September
Also, according to the Saudi Central Department of Statistics & Information, prices were up 0.2%, accelerating from a 0.1 percent rise on a monthly basis from August. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The biggest pressure on consumers was from the prices of food and beveragesز

The annual inflation rate in Saudi Arabia has inched up to the highest mark since June at 0.6% in September of 2021 from 0.3% in August.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia Eyes $100 Billion Yearly In Foreign Investment Saudi Arabia Eyes $100 Billion Yearly In Foreign Investment

The biggest pressure on consumers was from the prices of food and beverages which hiked to 2.4% from 1.9% in August. The vegetable prices soared 12.5%, meat, and poultry 2%.

Also, according to the Saudi Central Department of Statistics & Information, prices were up 0.2%, accelerating from a 0.1 percent rise on a monthly basis from August.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to inject its economy with $7 trillion (SR27 trillion) in government spending and investments by 2030 as the KSA plans to be rank in the top 15 global economies, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia Eyes $100 Billion Yearly In Foreign Investment The 2nd Annual Saudi Smart Cities Summit: Envisioning a Smart Saudi Future

Among other things, the Kingdom also plans to offer 'new incentives, revamp regulations and create special economic zones to attract more investment and convince multinationals to relocate their regional headquarters to the kingdom', Bloomberg reported.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaInflation rate

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...