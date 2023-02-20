Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rise, production fells

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's crude exports rose by 157 thousand barrels per day to 7.44 million barrels per day in December, compared to 7.280 million barrels per day in November.

On the other hand, official data showed that crude production in KSA fell by 33 thousand barrels per day to 10.44 million barrels per day in December.

Inventories of crude oil decreased by 3.05 million barrels in December, while inventories of petroleum products increased by 2.66 million barrels.

It also showed that there was a rise in the global demand for oil by 1.3 million barrels per day in December, reaching a new record level.