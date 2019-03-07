Saudi Aramco IPO to Be Launched Within Two Years (Shutterstock)

The stock-market launch of Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, is expected to take place within two years, Khalid A. Al-Falih, the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, confirmed on Wednesday.

His comments echo a similar timescale quoted by Aramco president and chief executive Amin Nasser to Arab News in January this year.

Arabic-language newspaper Okaz reported that Al-Falih’s comments on the timescale for the initial public offering — potentially the biggest stock-market flotation in history — came on Wednesday during his visits to the headquarters of Saudi Aramco Total Refining And Petrochemical, and Sadara Chemical Company.