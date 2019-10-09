Saudi Aramco to Produce 12 Million bpd by End of November

Aramco is on track to regain its maximum oil production capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of November, Reuters quoted the CEO Amin Nasser on Wednesday.







Nasser added that attacks similar to the one on Saudi oil facilities will continue if there is no international response.

“An absence of international resolve to take concrete action may embolden the attackers and indeed put the world’s energy security at greater risk,” he told the Oil & Money conference in London in rare political comments, according to Reuters.

Production for October stood at 9.9 million bpd, he said, adding that the attacks resulted in no reduction in revenue for the company because it continued to supply its customers as planned.

Aramco’s regular production of 11.3 million bpd recovered faster than anticipated after the attacks of Sep. 14, Al-Arabiya reported.

The damage caused by the attacks affected the world’s biggest oil producer’s capacity and caused a hike in oil prices.