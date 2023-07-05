Saudi carrier Nas crowned fourth best low-cost airline in the world

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's national low-cost carrier, "Nas," has been named the fourth-best low-cost airline in the world. The airline also secured its position as the top low-cost carrier in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year, according to the global organization "Skytrax," the leading reference for measuring airline performance worldwide.

The announcement was made during the Paris International Air Show, the largest aviation exhibition in the world, with the presence of major global airlines.

The annual "Skytrax" awards, launched in 1999, are considered the Oscars of the aviation industry and serve as the most important global standard for distinguishing airlines.

Quality of Service

Bandar Al-Mohanna, CEO of "Nas," stated that this recognition reflects the company's commitment to developing and delivering innovative services on its modern fleet. It also demonstrates the Saudi carrier's success in maintaining the quality and excellence of its services, in line with its growth and expansion plans under the motto "Connecting the World to the Kingdom."

Al-Mohanna emphasized that "Nas" achieving the fourth position globally reflects the progress Saudi Arabia is witnessing in all sectors, particularly the aviation system outlined in the "Vision 2030" plan.

Government Support

He further explained that the Kingdom's capabilities are vast and opportunities are limitless, and its global leadership in various sectors is a natural result of the significant support provided by the government, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to all Saudi companies.

The Saudi airline received the award in recognition of the quality of services provided.

It is worth mentioning that "Skytrax" is a nonprofit organization and the most reliable global standard for measuring performance in the aviation industry. Its awards are granted following several months of evaluation, covering over 100 countries through the largest passenger satisfaction survey worldwide. Based on the results, the winners of the global awards are announced, including the Best Low-Cost Airline, determined by assessing customer satisfaction.