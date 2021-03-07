Saudi Diary Group Almarai Appoints New CEO

Saudi Arabia's Almarai Company, the largest dairy firm in the GCC by market value, has appointed Abdullah Nasser Al Bader as its new chief executive effective today (March 7).

An industry veteran, Al Bader had joined the company more than 20 years ago, during which he had held several leadership positions in the manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing, and support services divisions, said the company in its filing to the Saudi bourse.



Prior to this, he was the Executive VP for Bakery, a post which he had been holding since 2015.



A holder of master's degree in business administration from University of Leicester, UK, Al Bader replaces Majed Mazen Nofal who resigned in November last year due to personal reasons, said the statement.



Following Nofal's departure, the board had appointed Bader Abdullah Al Issa as the company's managing director to handle the business until a new CEO took over.



In addition to Almarai CEO, Al Bader will also remain the CEO of Modern Food Industry and Chairman of Dairy & Food Polytechnic.



Almarai, which has the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF) and Savola Group, the kingdom’s largest food products company as its key investors, is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of dairy products, baked goods, poultry, juice, food, desserts, and infant formula in the Middle East.