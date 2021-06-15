Saudi flynas Launches Direct Flights to Seychelles

It will operate three times a week from Jeddah to Mahé, using an A320 Neo aircraft, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with up to 174 passengers. The flight time is five hours and 40 minutes.

Seychelles foreign affairs and tourism minister, Sylvestre Radegonde, said: “The destination has recorded approximately some 300 Saudi Arabians since January 2021. With the arrival of FlyNAS to our shores, the Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to (seeing) an increase in the number of visitors from the Saudi Arabian region.

The three weekly flights to Seychelles from Jeddah represent another great opportunity for our destination, as not only will the Seychelles be accessible directly to Saudi Arabian nationals but also the expatriates living in the Kingdom.”

All passengers must present a negative PCR test and proof of valid travel health insurance covering any potential coronavirus-related costs as part of the Seychelles COVID-19 measures.