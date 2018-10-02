Saudi Grants $200 Million to Central Bank of Yemen

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its continued support for the Yemeni government to restore Yemen's security and stability and enable it to carry out its duties. (AFP)

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday ordered the provision of a donation of $200 million to the Central Bank of Yemen to shore up its financial position.



This directive is in continuation of Saudi Arabia's consistent approach to support the Yemeni people and the Yemeni government, and based on its interest in stabilizing the Yemeni economy and enhancing the value of the Yemeni currency.

In addition to the previously deposited amount in the Central Bank of Yemen of a total of three billion dollars, this grant will contribute to the alleviation of the economic burden on the Yemeni people.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its continued support for the Yemeni government to restore Yemen's security and stability and enable it to carry out its duties, which will benefit the Yemeni citizen.