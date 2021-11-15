Saudi Inflation Soars for Second Month in Row

The consumer price index in Saudi Arabia had grown by 0.8% in October on yearly basis for the second month in a row, Saudi’s General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) data showed.

The inflation also was 0.2% higher on the monthly basis from September’s 0.6 percent.

Inflation was driven by upward pressure that came from higher prices of petrol for transport (6.4% vs 5.9%), mainly due to the increase in Operation of Personal Transport Equipment prices (21.5%), which in turn was affected by the increase in gasoline prices (47.9%), according to Gastat.

The notable thing is that the economy of Saudi Arabia has grown 6.8% in Q3 compared to negative growth of 4.5 percent last year, marking the country's fastest expansion pace since 2012, fueled by global energy demand recovery.

