Saudi-Kuwait joint committee advances shared projects, strengthens cooperation

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 9th, 2023 - 07:11 GMT
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah (R) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) in Kuwait City on December 10, 2021. (AFP)
This meeting takes place against the backdrop of growing concerns over Iran's claims on the Durra maritime field. While Iran asserts its right to a significant portion of the oil-rich field, KSA and Kuwait firmly maintain their exclusive authority

ALBAWABA-The Saudi-Kuwait Joint Permanent Committee convened today, focusing on expediting collaborative projects and reviewing strategic plans for ongoing and future initiatives. 

Both sides expressed their appreciation for the agreement to update the working mechanisms of the Joint Permanent Committee, which includes the enhancement of communication and coordination channels, utilizing advanced technologies for administrative purposes, and conducting effective meetings. These measures aim to accelerate progress and achieve remarkable outcomes, as reported by Saudi News Agency.

This meeting takes place against the backdrop of growing concerns over Iran's claims on the Durra maritime field. While Iran asserts its right to a significant portion of the oil-rich field, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait firmly maintain their exclusive authority and utilization rights. Iran's claims may potentially heighten tensions in the already volatile Gulf region, following a brief period of calm resulting from recent Chinese-brokered efforts to improve relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the subsequent re-establishment of diplomatic ties.

Despite these challenges, the Saudi-Kuwait Joint Committee remains committed to advancing shared projects, fostering cooperation, and ensuring regional stability.
 

