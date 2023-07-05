KSA denounces Iranian claims over Durra field

ALBAWABA- Saudi Arabia has taken a firm stance against Iran's recent claims regarding the Durra oil field, asserting that it falls under pure Saudi-Kuwaiti sovereignty and cannot be compromised or challenged.

Saudi Arabia asserts that "the Durra field's ownership, including the divided submerged area, is jointly held by the Kingdom and the State of Kuwait, giving them exclusive rights to explore and exploit its natural resources."

However, tensions persist as Iran announced its readiness to begin drilling in the disputed gas field, known as Arash in Iran and Durra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. This further escalates the already tense relationship between the Arab Gulf states and Iran.

In response to Iran's plans, Kuwait has categorically rejected any activities in the Durra field, emphasizing that exclusive rights belong solely to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, leading to a call for renewed talks on their sea borders.

The dispute over this resource-rich region dates back several decades, and Iran's recent assertion of sovereignty adds further complexity to the situation.