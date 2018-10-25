Saudi to Maintain Soft Spot for Banks Despite Their FII Boycott
Saudi Arabia will not penalise foreign lenders that boycotted the Future Investment Initiative (FII) currently underway in Riyadh because of the fallout from the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
More than a dozen foreign banks that have licences to operate branches in Saudi Arabia cancelled plans to be part of this year’s FII forum. Some Western banks and other companies, fearful of losing business such as fees from arranging deals for Saudi Arabia’s $250 billion wealth fund sent lower-level executives to the event even as their top people stayed away.
Read More
Saudi's FII Lands $50 Billion Worth of Deals, Despite Boycott Over Khashoggi Case
UAE Tycoon Khalaf Al-Habtoor Urges Boycott of US Firms Which Opted out of Saudi Investment Summit
Speaking in an interview with Al Arabiya TV, Ahmed al-Kholifey, said that SAMA deals in complete professional manner whether with local or international banks.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs