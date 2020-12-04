Saudi MiSK Foundation Acquires 33.3 Percent of Japan's SNK

The investment is part of the foundation’s commitment to developing the skills of young men and women in Saudi Arabia, MiSK said. The decision will also enhance the capabilities of SNK, which has many innovative intellectual properties in the gaming sector.

While MiSK owns several patents in the gaming sector, the formation of a deal with one of the leading companies in the field will help the foundation to promote its presence within the industry while enabling it to achieve partnerships with both local and international organizations in various fields.

“Through the MiSK foundation, we take initiatives, encourage innovation and in turn, ensure sustainability and growth to achieve the higher goal: developing the human mind,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, founder and chairman of the board at MiSK, said in a statement on the foundation’s website.