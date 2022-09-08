Saudi Neom’s Mega Projects: Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to smart, innovative, and futuristic projects, NEOM never fails to surprise us! With the numerous investment opportunities it offers, NEOM has become the place to invest for a better, progressive future.

Here are 6 of NEOM’s mega projects and everything you need to know about them:

1. The Line

Part of NEOM’s vision includes building a zero-carbon city that is expected to house about 9M people and extend for around 170 km! The city, known as The Line, will be completely run by renewable energy and will have no place for roads, cars, or emissions! The project aims to prioritize the well-being of those living in the city while also preserving the environment.

2. OXAGON

NEOM’s second project includes building an innovative city, known as OXAGON, where state-of-the-art technologies are brought right to your fingertips! Through OXAGON, Saudi Arabia aims to grow the economy by bringing together industry 4.0 technologies, automation, and innovative solutions to create a new future.

3. TROJENA

Just because NOEM will have all these tech-savvy and environmentally friendly projects does not mean it will not have tourist attractions as well! As a way to align with its principles of sustainability, NEOM introduced TROJENA, a place where people can enjoy mesmerizing landscapes, nature, and innovation.

4. Green Hydrogen Project

The Green Hydrogen Project is a joint venture between NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary, ENOWA, ACWA and Air Products. Through this project, the three partners aim to produce and export world-class ammonia. This project will also include developing the world's largest green hydrogen plant in NEOM, which further supports the Kingdom’s mission in a sustainable and net-zero city.

5. Hydrogen and Innovation Development Center (HIDC)

ENOWA is also leading the way for the creation of the first hydrogen and innovation center to help push for more research on clean fuel. In addition to using hydrogen fuel cell technology, HIDC will also work with Aramco on the development of synthetic fuel.

6. Vertical Mobility System

NEOM and Volocopter, a personal air vehicles specialist, started working together to develop the world’s first public vertical mobility system. Given the fact that there will be no roads or cars, this project will serve the way for air taxis to take over and revolutionize the way people commute within NEOM.

Ultimately, at the heart of NEOM is the drive to create a sustainable and innovative city that brings a better and cleaner way for people to live and work.