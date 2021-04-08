NEOM Inks MoU to Develop MENA's Largest Fish Farm

Saudi Arabia’s mega-city project NEOM Company has signed an MoU to develop the region’s largest fish farm, Zawya reported.

The memorandum of understanding with Tabuk Fish Company, an associate company of Jazan Energy and Development Company (JAZADCO), aims to expand local aquaculture production, and increase investments to reach production capacity of 70 million fry, according to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).