Saudi Reinstates Bonuses for Public Sector
King Salman has reinstated annual bonuses to Saudi Arabia’s government workers, a cabinet members said on Monday.
The bonuses will be what they previously were and procedures pertaining to them unchanged, the country’s Civil Service minister Sulaiman Al-Hamdan said.
The resumption of the rewards will be at the beginning of 2019 and will apply to all government employees, the minister told Al Arabiya News Channel.
“The Ministry of Civil Service has been tasked along with the Ministry of Finance and several other agencies to prepare an integrated study on the annual bonus and its impact.
Read More
Automobile Sector Jobs Finds Favour With Young Saudis
Opinion: What Exactly Is Vision 2030 and What Does It Mean to Saudis?
“A comprehensive study has been prepared and several simulation programs have been developed for many assumptions. These were presented to the Finance Committee under the chairmanship of the crown prince.
“I thank the king and the crown prince on behalf of government employees for issuing this royal decree, which reflects their keenness to improve the performance of the government sector,” he said.
In April 2017, King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring bonuses and allowances for civil servants and military personnel that had been cut under austerity measures in September 2016.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- The packages can't get any 'sweeter' but Saudis are still fleeing the public sector
- Slowdown be damned: Kuwait to pay $616M in bonuses despite $38B deficit
- Injecting stimulus: King Salman resorts to welfare spending at times of gloomy oil
- Public sector still king in the GCC
- El-Quqa : Positive outlook on the Saudi cement sector.