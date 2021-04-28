Saudi Shura Council Approves New Draft Waste Management Law

Saudi Arabia's shura council has approved the draft waste management law which includes penalties for waste disposal violations such as maximum 10 years of imprisonment or SR30 million ($7.9 million) in fine or of both, reported Saudi Gazette.

The draft law consists of 38 articles aimed to regulate the activities of waste collection, transportation, sorting, storage, import, export, treatment, safe disposal and aftercare of waste disposal sites.



Article three of the law prohibits the practice of any activity related to waste management without obtaining a license or permit from the National Waste Management Center



The law punishes, without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated in another law, with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years and a fine not exceeding SR30 million, or one of these two penalties for the violations of the law, said the report.

The offenses include storing, burning, treating, or disposing of waste in any way that poses a danger to public health or damage to the environment.