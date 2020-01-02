Saudi Stock Exchange Witnesses 7 Percent Boom in 2019

The Saudi stock exchange total gains in 2019 amounted to 7 percent, especially with the Aramco IPO and traders rushing to buy its shares.

The Saudi stock index closed at levels nearing 8,400 points at the end of 2019 trading and managed during recent transactions to establish important technical support points, which is required for a positive performance of most of the shares of traded companies.

Aramco stock closed at $9.38, the level which the company's share managed to maintain since the listing was first completed. It also represents a 10 percent increase in the value of the stock since the listing.

The Saudi stock index ended its last session in 2019, with a 0.5 percent increase, to close at 8,389 points, amid trades totaling about $1.06 billion, bringing the gains of the Saudi market since the beginning of 2019 to about 563 points, or 7.19 percent, compared to the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced its board’s decision to force listed companies to continue to use the cost model to measure property and investment property in the financial statements prepared for financial periods within fiscal years, which start before 2022.

The Authority added in a statement Tuesday that the listed companies were allowed to use the fair value or revaluation model to measure property and investment properties for the financial periods of FY beginning in 2022 or after it.

The statement explained that any listed company that chooses to use the fair value model or the revaluation model to measure the property, and investment property must comply receive the board of directors’ approval for the accounting policy to adopt the fair value model or the revaluation model based on the audit committee’s recommendation.

It also indicated that each property or investment property shall be valued by at least two valuers when preparing the annual financial statements and when using the fair value model or the revaluation model for the first time.

CMA asserted that valuers must be appointed by a resolution from the board of directors based on the audit committee’s recommendation, adding that the appointed valuer must hold a fellowship designation with the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers.

“The audit committee shall monitor and oversee the valuation process and its results, and shall report to the board of directors any findings or issues,” read the statement.

In addition, the Authority stressed that any material gains or losses arising from a change in the fair value of investment properties shall be disclosed within the announcement of the interim and the annual financial results.

CMA noted that its decision is based on its role in regulating and monitoring the works and activities of parties subject to its monitoring, supervision, and role in regulating and monitoring the full disclosures of information regarding financial securities and their issuers.