Saudi Succeeds in Stopping More Than Half a Ton of Hashish to Enter the Country in Past Month
Saudi Arabia’s border guards managed to thwart several attempts to smuggle a total of 600 kilograms of cannabis and arrested 44 people, since Oct 12.
Those arrested included 13 Saudis, 16 Yemenis, 13 Ethiopians, one Afghan and one Somali, after they were monitored crossing the Kingdom’s southern border, including the areas of Jazan, Najran and Asir.
Border guards spokesperson, Col. Saher Al-Harbi, said that the suspects and narcotics seized were handed over to the competent authorities, stressing that the border guards will continue to carry out their duties with determination to protect the country’s borders and its younger generations.
