Saudi Tourists to Boost Lebanese Tourism Sector This Summer

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said he expected many Saudi tourists to visit Lebanon during the summer, after the country lifted a 15-month-old travel warning in February.

Bukhari’s comments came Thursday at an event marking World Down Syndrome Day. “We are seeing plenty of Saudis coming to visit their brothers in Lebanon. We expect a summer filled with brotherhood and love,” Bukhari said, according to the state-run National News Agency.

In November 2017, Saudi Arabia warned its citizens against traveling to Lebanon and advised those already in the country to leave. Kuwait and Bahrain issued similar advisories. Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Tuesday that 12,000 Saudi tourists had visited Lebanon in the weekend directly following the lifting of a Saudi travel warning last month.

We were unable to verify the figure. The lifting of the travel warning on Saudis is expected to give a badly needed boost to Lebanon’s weak tourism sector.

