Saudia Airline Resumes Flights to 20 Destinations

BACKGROUND

Saudi Arabia partially resumed international flights from Sept. 15, six months after restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Passports (GDP) called on Saudis and expats traveling from the Kingdom to comply with their destinations’ health requirements and to commit to the directives and regulations.



Some destinations, it said, require a number of procedures and specifications in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a way that ensures that the passengers’ flights are not canceled and are not returned to their country upon arrival.



The directorate said that those requirements and procedures are constantly updated and without prior notice.



A passport is required for traveling to the Gulf Cooperation Council states and cannot be replaced by a national identity card. Before traveling, citizens must ensure that their passport is valid for no less than three months to Arab countries, and no less than six months to other countries.



To learn about the travel documents’ regulations and instructions, they can visit the GDP’s official website.