Saudi Arabia Reviews Its National Human Rights Strategy

President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban delivers a speech before the UN Human Rights Council during the Universal Periodic Review on November 5, 2018 in Geneva. (AFP)

Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, president of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), on Monday lauded the efforts made by Saudi Arabia for the protection of human rights.

He was speaking at a panel discussion organized by the HRC in cooperation with the UN office in the Kingdom to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Al-Aiban said the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is making all efforts to ensure protection of human rights and to raise awareness in this regard.

Protection of human rights is also a key part of Vision 2030. The plan covers several aspects of human rights such as the right to life, the right to security, health, education, empowerment of women etc., he said.

The Kingdom is currently reviewing its National Human Rights Strategy that encompasses all principles aimed at protecting and promoting human rights in accordance with the teachings of Islam.