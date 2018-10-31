Saudi's KSRelief Donates $1.9 Billion in International Aid

The center has also provided health and food aid to the Yemeni people. (SPA)

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has provided financial aid to 457 developmental projects — amounting to $1,901,539,026 — in cooperation with 125 partners.

The projects covered food security with 162 projects worth $532,992,642 and 127 health-related projects worth $447,330,704.

KSRelief provided funds for 29 early-recovery projects with a total value of $120,276,571, 22 other projects worth $106,436,742, 25 water and environmental sanitation projects worth $126,938,242 and 24 housing and non-food projects worth $118,086,654.

KSRelief has also provided funds for many other projects involving support and coordination of humanitarian operations, protection, logistics, nutrition and emergency communications.

According to the monthly statistics bulletin issued by KSRelief, the center has provided assistance and funds in Yemen through the implementation of 277 projects, with a total value of $1.65.926.589 from May 2015 until the end of August 2018.

The center’s humanitarian and relief work reached Rohingya people displaced within Myanmar and those who sought refuge in Bangladesh. With the participation of five partners, the center implemented 12 projects there worth $16,504,421 from May 2015 until the end of August 2018.

With the help of 14 partners, KSRelief has implemented 44 projects to mitigate the suffering of the Syrian people, worth $78,303,271. The same applies to Somalia, with seven projects worth $16,828,628.

In August 2018, the center provided aid amounting to $500,000 to the government of Yemen through the national committee investigating allegations of human rights violations in Yemen.

In August 2018, the center implemented a project in the northern countryside of Aleppo, targeting young men and women and providing vocational training and computer classes for them, as well as launching a project to rehabilitate public utilities in the area.

KSRelief launched its activities in May 2015 under the guidance of King Salman.

Its work covers 40 countries, four of which received the largest share of aid. Yemen was first with a total of $1,645,926,589 (86.55 percent), followed by Syria with $78,303,271 (4.11 percent), Somalia with $16.828,628 (0.88 percent) and Rohingya with $16,804,421 (about 0.88 percent).