Saudization to Create 10,000 Jobs in 3 Sectors

The sectors include customs clearance, driving schools, and engineering technical professions.

The decision will provide 2,000 jobs in customs clearance sector to Saudis and up to 8,000 jobs in the driving schools sector, Al Arabiya reported.

The monthly wage registered in the social insurance for each Saudi employee shall not be less than SR5,000 ($1,331), or else the employee will not be included in the required Saudization percentage.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had revealed the localization of 20 professions and activities in a number of sectors, creating more than 378,000 jobs in 2021, according to Al Arabiya.

This means the Kingdom exceeded the target of 213,000 localized jobs announced by the Minister, Ahmed Al-Rajhi during a meeting with businessmen last September.