  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudization Programs Aim to Create 213,000 Jobs in 2021

Saudization Programs Aim to Create 213,000 Jobs in 2021

Published September 7th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Saudization Programs Aim to Create 213,000 Jobs in 2021
Saudization program is an initiative launched in 2011 by the Saudi government that aims to raise the number of Saudi national employees registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI). (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Also in Q2, the minimum wage level was raised to SR4,000 from SR3,000.

Saudization program is determined to create 213,000 jobs for Saudis during the year 2021, said Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

Also ReadOil Decline As Saudi Slashes Prices For Asian BuyersOil Decline As Saudi Slashes Prices For Asian Buyers

Saudization Program

Saudization program is an initiative launched in 2011 by the Saudi government that aims to raise the number of Saudi national employees registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

Saudization

So far the program has managed to localize around 1.8 million jobs, compared to 800,000 only before the rollout of the program.

Also in Q2, the minimum wage level was raised to SR4,000 from SR3,000.

Also ReadOil Decline As Saudi Slashes Prices For Asian BuyersSaudi Arabia: $5 Million Fine for Polluting Waters

Saudi Arabia has set a target for 2024 to create 340,000 jobs.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaSaudization

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...