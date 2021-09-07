Saudization Programs Aim to Create 213,000 Jobs in 2021

Saudization program is determined to create 213,000 jobs for Saudis during the year 2021, said Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

Saudization Program

Saudization program is an initiative launched in 2011 by the Saudi government that aims to raise the number of Saudi national employees registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

So far the program has managed to localize around 1.8 million jobs, compared to 800,000 only before the rollout of the program.

Also in Q2, the minimum wage level was raised to SR4,000 from SR3,000.

Saudi Arabia has set a target for 2024 to create 340,000 jobs.