  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Arabia: $5 Million Fine for Polluting Waters

Saudi Arabia: $5 Million Fine for Polluting Waters

Published September 5th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Saudi Arabia: $5 Million Fine for Polluting Waters
Saudi Arabia is also planning to organize marine and coastal environment awareness activities, courses, seminars, workshops, specialized sessions, and media campaigns. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The list of marine offenses includes removal of rocks, pebbles, beach sand, and marine sediment.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC) has introduced new regulations for the sustainable management of the marine and coastal environment and imposed up to a $5.3 million fine for polluting marine waters and aquatic environments, The Saudi Gazette reported.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia's GDP Logs 1.5 Percent Rise in Q2 Saudi Arabia's GDP Logs 1.5 Percent Rise in Q2

Also, the new regulations include a number of penalties, which comply with the international and regional agreements, against whoever violates these rules that reflect the Kingdom’s keenness to maintain a clean, sustainable, and pollution-free marine environment, preserved from environmental degradation, The Center spokesperson Abdullah Al-Mutairi explained.

The list of marine offenses includes removal of rocks, pebbles, beach sand, and marine sediment, oil pollution and spills of hazardous material, leaks and loss of naval cargo in the Kingdom’s internal waters, territorial waters, and the region adjacent to it, the exclusive economic zone or the continental shelf.

In addition, Saudi Arabia is also planning to organize marine and coastal environment awareness activities, courses, seminars, workshops, specialized sessions, and media campaigns.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia's GDP Logs 1.5 Percent Rise in Q2 Saudi Arabia Launches New Tech Initiatives Worth $1 Billion
Tags:Saudi ArabiaEnvironment

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...