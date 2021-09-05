Saudi Arabia: $5 Million Fine for Polluting Waters

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC) has introduced new regulations for the sustainable management of the marine and coastal environment and imposed up to a $5.3 million fine for polluting marine waters and aquatic environments, The Saudi Gazette reported.

Also, the new regulations include a number of penalties, which comply with the international and regional agreements, against whoever violates these rules that reflect the Kingdom’s keenness to maintain a clean, sustainable, and pollution-free marine environment, preserved from environmental degradation, The Center spokesperson Abdullah Al-Mutairi explained.

The list of marine offenses includes removal of rocks, pebbles, beach sand, and marine sediment, oil pollution and spills of hazardous material, leaks and loss of naval cargo in the Kingdom’s internal waters, territorial waters, and the region adjacent to it, the exclusive economic zone or the continental shelf.

In addition, Saudi Arabia is also planning to organize marine and coastal environment awareness activities, courses, seminars, workshops, specialized sessions, and media campaigns.