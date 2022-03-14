Say 'No' to Fast Fashion With These 5 Alternatives

Changing fashion trends have been happening at a noticeably quick pace in recent years, and it is becoming harder and harder to stay up-to-date with the latest ones, thanks to fast fashion.

One of the main premises of fast fashion is that it offers us relatively affordable clothes, ones that are quite trendy and nice-looking but are easy to consume, wear out, throw away, and replace.

This approach has made fast fashion brands amongst the most selling industries all over the world, especially with increasingly unified trends that gain massive popularity using social media.

While this phenomenon does reflect encouraged consumerism amongst younger generations who are already struck by one financial crisis after the other, there are more important reasons to reconsider this lifestyle, namely our highly threatened ecosystem.

For once, most fashion items manufactured in today's world use cheap materials such as nylon, rayon, viscose, and polyester, which are all very hard to dissolve, with some taking up to 70 years laying around in our natural spaces.

Not to mention the damage caused by the production process where every kilogram of fabric generates an average of 23 kilograms of greenhouse gases and wastes the amount of water an average person would drink for 13 years for every shirt or pair of trousers in the make.

While it is not fair to blame only fast fashion for the environmental crisis our planet is suffering from today, but it is sure one aspect through which almost every individual can either be part of the problem or the solution.

Since almost all of us are guilty of going on shopping sprees from time to time, we can definitely have a major role in limiting the consumption of easy-to-throw-away clothes. But what alternatives do we have?

5 Alternatives to Fast Fashion

In order for us to limit our reliance on fast fashion brands to save money and save the planet, we have to manage both our wardrobes and shopping tendencies.

1. Making and Repairing Clothes

A new hobby that is becoming so trendy, especially amongst the young Gen Z is making clothes. These young people are all about unique styles and handmade stuff, not also because it helps them stand out, but also because it is a fun activity.

With endless DIY videos online, people are more interested in making their own outfits before proudly posting them on social media as their own products. How cool is this?

Also, for the sake of sustainability, owning a small sewing non-professional machine can help in repairing clothes that need nothing but a quick fix to be used for a few more years, instead of throwing it away.

2. Online Options

Today's online world has opened up new alternatives that we would have if not for the internet. Nowadays, people who have to purchase special outfit items they would wear more than a few times can guiltlessly exchange or rent clothes from online websites for less than half of the original price, before passing it on to someone else.

People are also now replacing their wardrobe items with the minimum amount of guilt by selling their pieces to other users online, before buying new ones.

3. Invest in Timeless/High-Quality Items

One other way to avoid rotating a lot of clothing items can be achieved by purchasing high-quality and long durability items that can be worn at any period of time, without it being limited to a certain hype or trend. Classic cut and basic color clothes can be a good start to maintaining your wardrobe for as long as possible, without risking looking outdated.

4. Thrifting

There are surveys showing why secondhand shopping is IN for the holidays. Even the video-based platform, Tiktok, is pushing more people to opt for secondhand items. Haven House is the thrift store you're looking for.



Find perfect items here: https://t.co/H2MjBQgTfW#Thrifting — havenhousethriftstores (@havenhousethri1) December 23, 2021

Here is another option that is gaining high popularity amongst younger generations. Not only does thrifting offer us the ability to buy new items without the guilt of consuming fast fashion items, but it can also guarantee a unique sense of style as it is easy to spot one-of-a-kind secondhand pieces.

5. Sustainable/Ethical Options

Finally, if you are still interested in buying new clothing items for whatever reason, the best you can do is to do proper research that can help you eventually purchase less-harming items.

If you're all about that organic plant-based lifestyle, then you'll most certainly vibe with @miakodanewyork#Miakoda clothes are:

🙌 Organic, ultra-cozy active, and loungewear

🙌 Manufactured in an ethical factory

🙌 Packing materials are eco-friendly#GoodGuilt #GoodBrand pic.twitter.com/PWpPDbvPnR — GoodGuilt (@good_guilt) November 2, 2021

Nowadays, fashion designers with enough environmental awareness are exploring new sustainable options, such as using organic and plant-based materials that use fewer resources in the making and would take less time to dissolve in nature, once discarded.

Bonus tip: It is perfectly understandable that not everyone can easily commit to the alternatives mentioned above. In such a case, what you can do is to make sure you send items you no longer need to either recycling centers or to donate them to charity, so you help others minimize their consumption of clothes and consequently leave as minimal damage as possible.