Ultra-Fast Fashion: What Is Behind the Shein Hype?

Trendy, affordable, and endless options of clothing that speak the Gen Z language on their favorite social media platforms, that is how the booming Chinese ultra-fast fashion brand Shein continues to dominate the hype.

You may or may not have purchased products from the world's leading online fashion store, but around 7 million users are trying to do so every month.

While the e-commerce giant has been around for 14 years, it was only able to achieve remarkable success around the world during the last two years, for reasons we try to explore in this article.

Shein Fact Sheet

- Shein was founded in the Chinese city of Nanjing by Chris Xu in 2008, with the name She Inside (Changed to Shein in 2015).

- Chris Xu was born in the US and graduated from Washington University. He worked for a Chinese trading company named Nanjing Aodao before he ventured to establish his small business, today's trendiest e-commerce name.

- In 2019, the Chinese retail giant's revenues hit $2.8 billion USD while it exceeded $10 billion USD in 2020.

- As of 2021, the Chinese e-commerce behemoth revenue witnessed a +100% growth for the 8th consecutive year, making it the world's fastest-growing company, according to Vox.

- The online retailer's value is now estimated to be near $15 billion USD.

- In May 2021, the Chinese retailer led app stores downloads in the United States (Tops Amazon's), in addition to 50 other countries around the world.

Have you shopped on @SHEIN_official ? This China-based e-commerce platform is changing the world of fast fashion and the closet of Gen Z. #shein #GenZ pic.twitter.com/nlBXc01rVT — Techitout (@techitouttt) January 17, 2022

- In July 2021, its sales surpassed those of traditionally popular fast-fashion brands, such as H&M, Zara, Forever21, and Fashion Nova.

- The retailer ships to 220 countries around the world.

- Shein has 7 million active users a month.

- Shein adds at least 1000 new styles every day.

- Shein is the most visited fashion and appeal website in the world.

- According to Google Trends figures, searches made by users for Shein are three times more than some Western competitors like Zara.

- Shein was only made available in Middle Eastern countries in 2016.

- Shein ranks amongst the Top 10 popular apps in 10 MENA countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Success Factors

No one can deny that Shein's success is an outcome of carefully-tailored marketing plans that continues to focus on the target audience the brand has been addressing in recent years.

Shin offers endless collections of very trendy styles that can not be found anywhere else with such affordable prices.

It is the combination of trendy and cheap that makes Shein Gen Z's most favorite e-commerce store.

Gained so much weight that I officially fit in the plus size section on SHEIN loll both an eye opener and a dream come true 🌸🌸💖😂💖 (p.s started this year as a petite xs) #randomnthoughts #gollygee pic.twitter.com/DjO08OgxCi — Taitdreams (@Capridreams1) December 1, 2020

Moreover, the company's marketing strategies are very focused on catering to young generations that use their mobile phones more than desktop devices, making it the first brand with a priority for mobile apps instead of website versions made a primary tool for other competitors.

Dubbed as the TikTok of E-commerce, Shein also maintains a strong online presence on social media networks that appeal the most to younger generations, such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Not to mention their tempting promo and referral codes that are often promoted by every region's most popular online personalities.

Shein's policies have also taken into consideration groups that are typically marginalized by Western competitors, such as plus size and petite women who, if not for Shein, would still be having a hard time finding trendy and affordable clothing options.

How is the discount code for Ramadan ‘HOE15’ are u okay shein? 😭😭😩😩😩😩😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oLpNkXIGN1 — shinchan fan account (@jxckieeexxxx) April 29, 2019

Furthermore, Shein has been also relatively sensitive to cultural clothing needs, as we see it collaborating with regional designers to offer clothing options that are not on the agenda of other competitors. In the MENA region, for instance, Shein has been designing modest clothing options for women, including bathing suits that appeal to Hijabi Muslim women.

Last April, Shein also announced launching a special collection for Ramadan 2021, in collaboration with a Kuwaiti fashion influencer.

I also don’t want to see people getting on poor hijabi’s for shopping from shein or other fast fashion brands. Shein has a lot of modest dresses and just general hijabi friendly clothes that most mainstream stores do not have. Do you know how expensive modest clothes are? — hajar | hijabi skinfluencer (@honeyjarhajar) June 9, 2021

In terms of affordable prices, there have been plenty of questions over the company's ability to maintain such cheap prices in today's highly competitive world. While Shein does not promise the best quality of products out there, just as other fast-fashion producers do, the fact that it is a Chinese-based name has a lot to do with their ability to keep their prices this low.

Since 2016, China was the main target of the former US administration's economic war. Bloomberg reports that Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products led to major spikes in Shein sales since China had decided to exempt its small-value shipments from taxes, which encouraged lower prices ever since.

Finally, the major global shift to e-commerce following the COVID19 pandemic has given Shein a real boost as more people tried to explore shopping options online during lockdowns. Couples with convenience and reliability in terms of delivery and returns, sales in the US doubled during the pandemic.

Ranking of Shein's App in the MENA

Here is how popular the Shein app is in the following Middle East and North Africa, according to similarweb;

Bahrain - 3rd rank

Egypt - 3rd rank

Jordan - 3rd rank

Lebanon - 3rd rank

UAE - 3rd rank

Saudi Arabia - 5th rank

Qatar - 5th rank

Algeria - 8th rank

Kuwait - 9th rank

Tunisia - 9th rank

Ethics vs Shein

Despite its booming popularity around the world, Shein's products and policies are still in question by many, ones that deserve to be addressed by Shein.

Starting from eco-aware experts who oppose fast-fashion's practices and production lines that harm the environment, let alone what they have to say about "ultra" fast-fashion.

According to experts, making one kilogram of fabric generates an average of 23 kilograms of greenhouse gases that have a major negative impact on Climate Change. Fashion experts also explain that making a shirt or a pair of jeans consumes an amount of water equal to what an average person drinks for 13 years.

Many fashion commentators have also grown concerned about the impact that such changing fashion trends leave on youngsters' mental health as it maximizes their appetite for unending consumption, which could soon turn them into unwell shopaholics.

The trendy Chinese empire of fashion also faces accusations of unfair treatment to workers, especially as the retailer provides very few transparent reports on their numbers, rates, or conditions.

While such doubts could be pushed by Western competitors who are trying to survive the Shein invasion of markets, the Chinese record of labor rights violations both in sweatshops and large factories does support the need for proof that Shein's workers enjoy their full rights as they keep providing the market with hundreds of thousands of new pieces every day.