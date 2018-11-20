Sharjah's FDI Forum to Highlight Global Economy Future

The forum will be held under the theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’ at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah. (Shutterstock)

More than 500 business leaders and 30 industry experts, chief executives and decision-makers representing the region and the world, at the fourth Sharjah FDI Forum, on 10-11 December in Sharjah, will lead discussions on corporate investment strategies, expansion opportunities, and explore latest in solutions, innovations and best practices within the global economy.

Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 is organised by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), with the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Economy and in strategic partnership with CNBC Arabia.

The forum will be held under the theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’ at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

A press conference was organised Monday to unveil the forum’s programme details. It was attended by Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq; Mohammed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, several representatives from government authorities, and media personnel.

Al Musharrkh unveiled the forum’s comprehensive six-panel agenda, which will highlight the role of sustainable development in shaping the future of global economies.

He also announced that for the first time, Sharjah FDI Forum will be hosting a special workshop on December 9th, organised and conducted by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), targeting a number of investment promotion agencies from around the world, to discuss latest practices of promoting investment opportunities by studying investor needs and embracing latest technological breakthroughs to identify in-demand sectors.