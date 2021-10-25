Shiba Inu Plummets From Record High As Musk Reveals He Owns None

  1. Home
The spin-off coin and the self-proclaimed "dogecoin killer" is trading now at $0.00003864. (Shutterstock)
Created in August 2020 by an anonymous person or persons known as "Ryoshi".

Meme inspired coin, SHIBA INU, has slipped 20% from its all-time high as crypto advocate Elon Musk revealed that he owns none of it.

Created in August 2020 by an anonymous person or persons known as "Ryoshi", the crypto token's price soared in the first place as Musk vault up tweeted a photo of his puppy, going up more than 400% in the past 30 days to take the 11th-largest by market value.

The spin-off coin and the self-proclaimed "dogecoin killer" is trading now at $0.00003864.

