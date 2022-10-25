SICO completes 100% acquisition of SICO Capital

The leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank SICO BSC announced that it was acquiring the remaining 27.29 percent stake held by Bank Muscat in SICO Capital, a Saudi-based full-fledged capital markets services provider, DT News reported.

SICO, which is licensed as a wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), agreed with Bank Muscat to acquire the remaining stake last month.

The acquisition value for the remaining stake in SICO Capital is BD 1.9 million ($5 million), based on its net book value as of March 31, according to DT News.