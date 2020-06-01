Siemens Awarded $23 Millions Project to Electrify Stockholm Metro

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens AG, has been awarded a project worth 21 million euros ($23.3 million) to deliver rectifier stations and network stations for the new Stockholm Metro extension.



The project was awarded by Region Stockholm Extended Metro Administration



The project is an expansion of the metro with a Yellow line that will run from Odenplan to Arenastaden and extensions of the Blue line to Barkarby in the northwest and to Nacka and Söderord in the southeast. In addition, the Blue Line will be connected to the green Hagsätra branch, and a new section will be built between Fridhemsplan and Älvsjö.



Work will start immediately and will take several years to complete. Delivery will take place in stages during the construction period.



“A well-functioning metro system is an important factor in everyday life for the residents of the Stockholm region,” said Michael Peter, CEO Siemens Mobility.



“When the yellow line and other extensions are in place, even more people will be able to use this efficient and sustainable mode of transport, and Siemens Mobility is pleased to be part of such a comprehensive and important project, which will enhance passenger service and experience.”



Scope of the project is as follows:



• Design, installation, delivery, control, testing, commissioning and documentation for a total of 15 rectifier stations, 28 network stations and a cable contract for fully operational installation.

• The rectifier station consists mainly of 36kV switchgear, rectifier units, DC switchgear 750V, control equipment and auxiliary power systems.

• The network station consists mainly of 36kV switchgear, transformer 33/0.42 kV and control system.

• The cable contract includes shafts and cable laying of 33 kV and 750V cable at Akalla-Barkarby.

• Functional responsibility for all components