Siemens, BioNTech to Boost Vaccine Production

German biotechnology company BioNTech SE and Siemens intend to expand their strategic cooperation for the rapid expansion and creation of production capacity for the Covid-19 vaccine.

BioNTech has expressed its aim of establishing new production sites for Covid-19 vaccine production worldwide based on the Marburg plant and its technology, starting with a production facility in Singapore. In Marburg, BioNTech has converted an existing plant into a vaccine production facility with support from Siemens in just five months.

Within this cooperation, Siemens will provide the latest automation and digitalization technologies for BioNTech production sites, such as design, simulation, and engineering software as well as process control technology.

“Siemens and BioNTech have worked together successfully for years. BioNTech was one of the first companies together with Pfizer to bring a new mRNA vaccine to market,” said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries.

“Our technologies and long-standing expertise have helped them to convert their production facility in just five months rather than a year. We now want to transfer this success to other production sites in order to make Covid-19 vaccines available as quickly as possible worldwide.”