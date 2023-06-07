GCC and Jordanian citizens to enter UK for $12

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabian, Emirati, Qatari, Omani, Kuwaiti, Bahraini, and Jordanian citizens will be able to enter the United Kingdom for a fee of just £10 (approximately $12.4 USD) under a new simplified electronic travel scheme. The visa requirement will be lifted for citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan.

The changes, announced by the British government in a statement on their website, will eliminate the visa requirement for citizens of GCC countries and Jordan who wish to visit the United Kingdom.

The plan will be launched for Qatari citizens in October 2023, followed by the other GCC countries and Jordan in February 2024, aligning their requirements with others, particularly holders of US and Australian passports. By paying the fee, they will be allowed multiple entries into the UK over a two-year period without additional costs.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick stated that visitors from the Gulf and Jordan make a significant contribution to the tourism industry in the United Kingdom, and the new scheme will make it easier and more affordable for them to travel to the country.

In response, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, Lord Ahmad, said, "I am delighted that our partners across the Gulf and Jordan will be the first to benefit from the new Electronic Travel Authorisation system to the UK. This scheme is a further testament to the strong partnership between the UK and the region."

He added that by reducing costs and visa requirements, the plan will ensure that visitors from the Gulf and Jordan can easily travel to the United Kingdom, thereby enhancing trade and tourism links.

The statement highlighted that Gulf visitors are of high value to the UK economy, with over 790,000 Gulf visitors spending £2 billion during their stays in the UK last year.